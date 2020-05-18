Benue Insecurity: Ortom Reads Riot Act To Traditional, Political Leaders Shielding Criminals

Political and traditional leaders in Benue State have been warned to wash their hands off the operation of criminal and militia groups.

They have also been warned to stay clear from security operations aimed at flushing out those already identified as perpetrators of the violence, lest they face the wrath of the law.

These warnings form the highlights of decisions taken at the stakeholders security meeting held at the Benue State government house on Monday, following the killing of a militia gang leader popularly known as Orjunde by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke at the weekend.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Governor Samuel Ortom warned that, no matter how highly placed in society a person is, anyone caught aiding or interfering in security operations going forward, will be treated as accomplice to the criminals.

In a related development, Governor Ortom also inaugurated the Benue state community policing advisory council headed by the commissioner of police with a charge to end hostilities in the state.

He noted that the latest steps taken have been long overdue and will aid the current strategy for checking violent crimes within Benue State.