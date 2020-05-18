COVID-19: Buhari Directs PTF To Work Closely With Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to work closely with state governors.

The President gave the directive on Monday at a virtual meeting with some members of the Nigeria Governors Forum.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari disclosed that the PTF had briefed him on the next steps in the national response to the pandemic.

He explained that working closely with the governors would bring better harmony in the daunting task of curbing the spread of the pandemic.

“I have directed that they work very closely with the Governors.

“The pandemic was beyond technology, power, and resources, countries that had all those, were recording the highest casualties round the world.

“We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe,” the President added.

The meeting also discussed economic and security issues, among others, with the governors commending the President on the “leadership and direction” he has given the country in combating COVID-19.