FG Extends Lockdown In Kano By Two Weeks

The Federal government on Monday extended the lockdown in Kano State by two weeks as the northern state continues to be one of the major hotspots for new infections.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary-General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha while briefing journalists in Abuja.

He said the decision was one of those reached following recommendations by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Based on the recommendations of the PTF, Mr President has approved the following:

“The measures, exemptions, advisories and scope of entities allowed to reopen under phase one of the eased locked down, shall be maintained across the federation for another two weeks effective from 12 midnight today (18th May 2020) till June 1, 2020.

“Intensify efforts to ‘tell (communicate), trace (identify) and treat (manage)’ cases; elevating the level of community ownership of non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“Maintain the existing lockdown order in Kano for an additional two weeks,” he said.

The SGF added that Nigeria is not yet ready for full opening of the economy and tough decisions have to be taken for the good of the greater majority.

He said the Federal Government will also start to impose “precision” lockdowns in any other areas that report a “rapidly increasing number of cases when the need arises.

President Buhari earlier in a live broadcast on April 27 announced a total lockdown in Kano State, following increased death recorded in the state.

He noted that the Federal Government will deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring States.

Nigeria as at Monday, May 18, has confirmed 5,959 infections and 182 deaths from the coronavirus across the country. Kano has 825 confirmed cases and 36 fatalities.