Kogi Election Tribunal Dismisses Akpoti’s Suit Against Bello

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by Natasha Akpoti, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and her party against Governor Yahaya Bello.

A three-man panel of judges led by Justice Kashim Kaigama dismissed the suit in a unanimous judgment on Monday.

The petitioners had filed the suit to challenge the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Kogi.

Delivering the lead judgement, Justice Kaigama held that the petition failed woefully as the testimonies given by the petitioners’ witnesses amounted to hearsay, doubtful, illogical, and of no probative value.

The Tribunal, however, awarded a cost of N600,000 to be paid by the petitioners to the three respondents.

They include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC, and Governor Bello.