Nigeria Records 216 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Exceed 6,000

Nigeria has recorded 216 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed on Monday.

In a tweet via its official handle, the NCDC said 74 new cases were found in Lagos, 33 in Katsina, 19 in Oyo, and 17 in Kano.

Other states with new cases include Edo with 13, Zamfara 10, the trio of Ogun, Gombe and Borno with eight each, the duo of Bauchi and Kwara with seven each, the FCT with four, Kaduna and Enugu with three each and Rivers state with two new cases.

The health agency also reported that 1,644 cases have now been successfully treated and discharged, while 191 persons have died.

Earlier on Monday, the federal government chose not to further lift lockdown measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the government maintained restrictions such as the closure of schools, airports and religious centres for another two weeks.

“The reality is that in spite of the modest progress made, Nigeria is not yet ready for full opening of the economy and tough decisions have to be taken for the good of the greater majority,” Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha said in a briefing on Monday in Abuja.

“Any relaxation will only portend grave danger for our populace. Advisedly, the current phase of eased restriction will be maintained for another two weeks during which stricter enforcement and persuasion measures will be pursued.”

