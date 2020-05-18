Sokoto Govt Seeks FG’s Partnership In Fight Against COVID-19

The Sokoto State government is seeking to partner with the Federal Government on strategic ways to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this on Monday when the Ministerial Taskforce Team visited the state.

Governor Tambuwal during the visit said that the state will continue to do its best in partnering with relevant stakeholders to defeat COVID-19.

He said that curbing the pandemic is still a work in progress while stressing that he is waiting for the report from the Ministerial Taskforce team on the best way to fight the virus.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Ministerial Task Force Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarz said the teams’ visit is in line with a directive by the Federal Ministry of Health.

He commended the state task force on COVID-19 but reiterated the need to have a strategic plan to fight the disease.

He also described as phenomenal the rapid response team saying that it is one of it’s kind in the country, where one political ward has an ambulance attached to it.