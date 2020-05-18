COVID-19: Taraba Records Zero Active Case, Directs Worship Centres To Reopen

Taraba State government has relaxed some of its restriction on movement within the state, after announcing that the state no longer has an active case of the Coronavirus.

Christians and Muslims in the state have therefore been directed to resume their religious activities in strict compliance to hygienic practices.

This announcement was made by the state deputy governor, Haruna Manu during a live broadcast on Monday.

“I am pleased to inform you that, as at today, Taraba State no longer has an active case of Coronavirus infection. All the cases previously reported were successfully managed by our frontline health workers and have all been discharged and they have rejoined their families. No fatalities were recorded in the process.

“Christians and Muslims are also free to resume their religious worships in churches and mosques. In doing so, however, they must ensure the observance of the rule of social distancing and all other safety protocols such as hand washing, use of sanitizers and facemasks,” Manu said in his broadcast.

He added that removing restrictions of movements will allow residents to visit neighbourhood markets, make purchases of food items and other essentials.

The new days for the ease of the lockdown are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 8:00 am to 6:00 p.m, while lockdown remains in force on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“Beginning from this week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now free days during which people can go out and attend to their personal needs. The time allowed is between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. But these must be done with decorum and in strict compliance with the Covid-19 safety rules. Lockdown remains in force on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“Security agencies in the state should be much more vigilant. They should work in synergy with Chairmen of Local Government Council Areas, particularly those sharing borders with Cameroun and states with high cases of Covid-19 infection (Takum, Karim –Lamido, Wukari, Kurmi. Sardauna, Lau and Zing) to check influx of people into Taraba State,” he added.

The deputy governor, however, stressed that interstate movements are still restricted and violators will be severely penalised.

He insists that the battle against coronavirus is not yet over, but can be won with unity and collective resolve to win.