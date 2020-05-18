Troops Kill 20 Insurgents In Borno

Troops of 130 Battalion have killed at least 20 members of the Boko Haram sect and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) in a fierce encounter at the north-western part of Baga town in Borno State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, confirmed the number of terrorists killed in a statement on Sunday.

He noted the troops conducted the decisive intercept offensive operation with the support of the Nigerian Army Super Camp in Baga.

Enenche explained that the insurgents who were armed with mortars, rocket-propelled grenades, and small weapons were on their way to attack villages surrounding Baga before the gunfight took place.

“The troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming firepower, killing 20 BHT/ISWAP criminals, captured six AK 47 rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and five 36 hand grenades.

“However, nine of our gallant soldiers were wounded in action with no loss of life. They were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment,” he stated.

According to the military spokesman, the Chief of Army Staff commends the soldiers for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute towards eradicating the criminals from the North East.