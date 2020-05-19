El-Rufai Swears In Four State High Court Judges

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has sworn in four new judges of the State High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Government House in Kaduna.

They are Justice Amina Bello, Justice Ambo Yakubu, Justice Edward Andow, and Justice Rabi Oladoja.

In his remarks, Governor El-Rufai called for the decentralisation of the powers of the National Judicial Council (NJC) in the appointment of judges of State High Courts.

He lamented that it took the Council three years to approve the appointment of the new High Court Judges for Kaduna State.

According to the governor, such bureaucracy created by the NJC in the appointment of judges of both State and Federal High Courts has negatively affected the speedy dispensation of justice in the country.

He stressed that there was no way the Nigerian Administration of Justice system would work effectively with a unitary judiciary operating under a federal system of government.

The Governor, however, suggested the need for the NJC to restrict itself with the appointment of judges for Federal and Appellate courts and allow the states to appoint their own High Court judges.

While addressing the new judges, he tasked them to be just and fair to all manners of people without fear and favour.

Governor El-Rufai believes their appointment will help in reducing the burden in the dispensation of justice, especially with the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

