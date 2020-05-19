Reps Question Health Minister On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors

Lawmakers at the House of Representatives have questioned the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, demanding full details of the activities and whereabouts of the Chinese doctors.

The lawmakers at their plenary on Tuesday said they are not satisfied with the statement of the Minister that the Chinese doctors are not guests of the Federal Ministry of Health but that of a Chinese firm in Abuja.

The resolution of the House stems from a motion of urgent public importance raised by Representative Dachung Bagos.

The House, in a separate motion, also resolved to investigate the status of medical and pharmaceutical research in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

They expressed worry that Nigerian scientists and researchers have not been given the necessary support and funding for medical research.

The Minister of Health las week Thursday told reporters not to question him over the whereabouts of Chinese medical experts who came into Nigeria to support the fight against COVID-19.

Ehanire, while responding to questions at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing said the medical personnel “are not guests of the Federal Government but CCECC, a construction company.”