Advertisement

Reps Question Health Minister On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors

Channels Television  
Updated May 19, 2020
File photo of some members of the House of Representatives during plenary. Photo: Twitter- @HouseNGR

 

Lawmakers at the House of Representatives have questioned the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, demanding full details of the activities and whereabouts of the Chinese doctors.

The lawmakers at their plenary on Tuesday said they are not satisfied with the statement of the Minister that the Chinese doctors are not guests of the Federal Ministry of Health but that of a Chinese firm in Abuja.

The resolution of the House stems from a motion of urgent public importance raised by Representative Dachung Bagos.

The House, in a separate motion, also resolved to investigate the status of medical and pharmaceutical research in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

They expressed worry that Nigerian scientists and researchers have not been given the necessary support and funding for medical research.

The Minister of Health las week Thursday told reporters not to question him over the whereabouts of Chinese medical experts who came into Nigeria to support the fight against COVID-19.

Ehanire, while responding to questions at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing said the medical personnel “are not guests of the Federal Government but CCECC, a construction company.”



More on Headlines

Buhari Asks Senate To Confirm New SEC DG, Three Commissioners

Banditry: Senate Asks Buhari To Extend Military Operations To Sokoto, Other States

Nigeria Records 216 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Exceed 6,000

CBN, NNPC Agree To Partly Fund Evacuation, Accommodation Of Nigerians From Abroad

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement