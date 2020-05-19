NBA Benin Holds Emergency Meeting, Seeks Release Of Abducted Colleague

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch and members of Edo Civil Society Organisation on Tuesday held an emergency meeting, demanding the release of their colleague, Osobase Omo-Iyoha who was allegedly abducted on May 9, 2020.

Chairman of the NBA in the state, Collins Ogiegbaen while briefing journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, said Osobase was abducted in a bar in Benin following his attempt to quell a quarrel between two groups.

One of the parties, members of the same family are said to have attacked Osobase, beat him up and taken him away from the venue of the incident.

Ogiegbaen said Osobase has not been seen nor heard from since the incident.

“This emergency meeting was called today to address the issue of our colleague, Osobase Omo-Iyoha who was abducted by a man popularly known as ‘Afro.’ This abduction took place about 10 days ago.

“Our resolution is that we have called on all security agents to immediately take steps and effect the arrest of the suspects and recover Osobase from where he is being kept within 24 hours,” Ogiegbaen said.

The Public Relations Officer, Edo State police command confirmed the incident. He noted that the matter was reported to Aduwawa police station.