Osinbajo Okays Draft Legislative Instrument To Enact Health Sector Reform Bill

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the presentation of a Draft Legislative Instrument to enact the Health Sector Reform Bill, to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council.

The approval was given at the 2nd meeting of the National Council on Privatization chaired by the Vice President at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

When adopted, the reforms will ensure that millions of Nigerians who are presently unable to afford efficient health care services, can now have access.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a lot of the wrongs in Nigeria’s health sector and these reforms seek to right those wrongs.

Other members of the NCP include several federal ministers and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.