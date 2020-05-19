Advertisement
Yobe State Chief Judge Is Dead
The Chief Judge of Yobe State, Justice Musa Nabaruma, is dead.
A family member of the late Chief Judge, Hussaini Nabaruma, confirmed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.
According to him, Justice Nabaruma died on Monday night after a protracted illness at the National Hospital in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
He served as the Chief Judge of Yobe for about nine years – the longest in the state.
Justice Nabaruma was appointed in 2011 by the immediate past governor of the state, Ibrahim Gaidam.
