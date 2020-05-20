Alleged Laundering Of N7.65bn: Court Fixes June 2 To Hear Orji Kalu’s Bid For Freedom

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has fixed June 2 to hear an application by the former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu seeking his immediate release from the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Kuje, Abuja.

Justice Mohammed Liman fixed the date on Wednesday after the application was assigned to him.

Besides seeking his release, the former governor also wants an order of the court setting aside his conviction dated Dec 5, 2019, under the Hand of Hon. Justice Mohammed Idris since the Supreme Court in its judgment of May 8, 2020, held that it was given without jurisdiction.

Senator Orji Kalu has also asked the court to set aside the trial and the sentence passed on each of the 39 counts made against him.

Kalu is serving a 12-year jail term at the Correctional Service Centre in Kuje, Abuja for allegedly laundering N7.65 billion belonging to Abia State.

He has hired a 12-man team of lawyers, including six Senior Advocates of Nigeria.