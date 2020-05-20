Bandits Kill Five In Zamfara Village Attack

At least five people were killed and one injured in a Tuesday attack by bandits at Kajera and Magazawa villages in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The attackers according to the residents, invaded the community on motorbikes and opened fire on buildings and houses with residents inside.

This led to the death of five persons.

The spokesperson of Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, described the attack as a reprisal by bandits.

Shehu said the bandits came to retaliate the killing of two of their people, who were murdered on Sunday, May 16, in one of the communities in Tsafe Local Government.

Bandits attack in northern communities has continued to rise despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

No fewer than eight persons were killed in an ambush by bandits in Rafinkada community of Wukari Local Government Area in Taraba State on Monday.

The travellers were on their way to Donga Local Government Area of the state before they were ambushed by the bandits.