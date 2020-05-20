COVID-19: Senate Asks Buhari To Extend Waivers To Anti Malaria Drugs

The Senate is asking the Federal Government to extend the import duty and value-added tax waivers granted on medical supplies to essential pharmaceutical drugs such as antimalarials.

This was one of the key resolutions reached at the senate plenary on Tuesday.

They also want drugs for treating diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and several others needed by children and the elderly who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 to be included in the waivers.

The upper chamber also asked President Buhari to suspend the planned electricity tariff increase considering the hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the Senate on Tuesday asked the Federal Government to consider a comprehensive review of the power privatization policy with a view to reversing the current arrangement.

The Upper chamber said Nigerians would not enjoy stable power supply in many years if the activities of the distribution companies were not reviewed and restructured.