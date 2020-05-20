COVID-19: Zamfara Launches Sample Collection Booths

The Zamfara state government has launched a zero-contact testing booth in the state, in order to significantly increase the testing capacity and protect health workers who are the frontline soldiers in the coronavirus raging war.

The state Governor, Bello Matawale who inspected the testing centre in Gusau the Zamfara state capital, said that the new state of the art facilities is in furtherance of his administration’s firm resolve to rid the state of the global scourge with an initiative that is guaranteed to improve the testing capacity of the virus in line with the World Health Organization’s recommendations.

READ ALSO: Bauchi Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings, Suspends Lockdown

Matawalle explains that with the sample collection booths, the state government will be cutting costs by achieving more with less as it had become difficult and economically unsustainable to justify using new Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to test each patient, especially with the global scarcity of the vital equipment .

Conducting the Governor round the sample collection booths, the leader Flying Doctors Health Care Group, Dr Ola Browns says the Sample collection booths have the capacity of collecting 70 samples in an hour and is the largest Non- Contact testing centre in Nigeria.

She also said that the facility has a hundred percent protection from direct Contact with all suspected cases.