Governorship Election: Ondo PDP To Hold Primaries In July

Channels Television  
Updated May 20, 2020
The Peoples Democratic Party is one of the major political parties in Nigeria.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State will be holding its governorship primaries on July 22, 2020.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundun disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Akobundun noted that the primaries would be conducted by the party’s Gubernatorial Electoral Committee while the election will hold in the state on October 10, 2020.

According to the schedule, the last day for the submission of the names of the governorship candidate and the deputy candidate to the INEC is Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

It further stated that the last day for withdrawal and replacement of withdrawn candidate(s) by the National Working Committee of the party is August 18, 2020.



