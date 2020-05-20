Advertisement

Lagos State Discharges 17 More Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Channels Television  
Updated May 20, 2020
A file photo of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
A file photo of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

 

The Lagos State Government says it has successfully managed and discharged seventeen more recovered COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres.

This was revealed on Wednesday via the Lagos State Ministry of Health official Twitter handle which noted that the recovered persons tested negative twice to the virus before their discharge.

A breakdown of the figure shows that the recovered COVID-19 patients include 6 females and 11 males.

READ ALSO: Eight Medical Doctors Test Positive For COVID-19 In Zamfara

The tweet further reveals all those discharged are Nigerians, adding that they were discharged from the isolation facilities in Yaba, Gbagada & LUTH.

According to the Lagos State Ministry of Health 7 persons were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 6 from LUTH and 4 from Gbagada Isolation Centres.

The statement also notes that this brings to 649, the number of discharged cases in Lagos.



More on Coronavirus

Oil Workers Contribute Sixty Per Cent Coronavirus Cases In Rivers, Says Wike

Eight Medical Doctors Test Positive For COVID-19 In Zamfara

South Sudan’s Vice President Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Project Restart: Premier League Players Treated Like Lab Rats, Danny Rose Claims

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement