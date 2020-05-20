Lagos State Discharges 17 More Recovered COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government says it has successfully managed and discharged seventeen more recovered COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres.

This was revealed on Wednesday via the Lagos State Ministry of Health official Twitter handle which noted that the recovered persons tested negative twice to the virus before their discharge.

A breakdown of the figure shows that the recovered COVID-19 patients include 6 females and 11 males.

The tweet further reveals all those discharged are Nigerians, adding that they were discharged from the isolation facilities in Yaba, Gbagada & LUTH.

According to the Lagos State Ministry of Health 7 persons were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 6 from LUTH and 4 from Gbagada Isolation Centres.

The statement also notes that this brings to 649, the number of discharged cases in Lagos.