Project Restart: Premier League Players Treated Like Lab Rats, Danny Rose Claims

England defender, Danny Rose, has criticized plans to restart the Premier League, claiming that players are treated like “lab rats.”

Teams have resumed training as the Premier League plans to restart on June 12, 2020, after it was halted mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six positive cases were detected as the league gets ready for a return and Rose who is on loan at Tottenham from Newcastle is not happy with the latest developments.

According to the defender, a restart of matches could be “potentially” harmful to him, saying he cannot risk his health to entertain people.

READ ALSO: Paralympic Champion Oyema Receives Four-Year Doping Ban

“I could be potentially risking my health for people’s entertainment and that’s not something I want to be involved in if I’m honest,” he was quoted as saying on the Lockdown Tactics podcast.

There are nine rounds of matches to be played in England before the season draws to a close with Liverpool on the verge of securing their first Premier League crown in 30 years.

Over the weekend, the German Bundesliga returned after the country began to ease the COVID-19 lockdown.

In Scotland, Celtic were crowned champions for a record-equalling ninth consecutive season as the Scottish Premiership campaign was declared over on Monday.

Neil Lennon’s men were 13 points clear at the top of the table when the season was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic in March with eight games remaining for the majority of clubs.