Zamfara Govt Questions NCDC Over 10 New COVID-19 Cases

The Zamfara state government has questioned the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) over the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that was announced by the agency on Monday.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Yahaya Kanoma told Channels Television that the state recorded only two cases on Monday, May the 18th and not 10 cases as confirmed by the NCDC.

He said that the state government had informed the agency about the error and demanded that it should be rectified immediately.

Mr Kanoma added that despite the assurance by the NCDC through its representative in Zamafra to correct the error, no action has been taken in that regards.

According to him, “Our records have shown that when results from the centre returned, we had a total of 76 cases made up of 45 discharged, 26 in isolation and five fatalities. So, we don’t know where NCDC got the additional eight.

“We approached the centre which could not give a convincing explanation, and so we demanded a written apology which they promised to send, as well as withdraw the media publicity that we had 10 new cases.”