Beware Of Relaxing Restrictions, Ensure No Gathering Of Over 20 Persons – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has asked states relaxing restrictions because of Sallah celebrations to exercise caution in doing so.

During the PTF’s brief on Thursday, Mr Mustapha urged all Nigerians to take personal responsibility during Sallah so as not to cancel the gains of the past weeks.

The SGF noted that states must ensure that there are no gatherings of over 20 persons.

He further asked state governments to ensure compliance to restriction guidelines and take community ownership to the grassroots.

READ ALSO: Buhari Signs Amendment To Executive Order On Voluntary Assets Regularization Scheme

Mr Mustapha apologised for any poor treatment meted out to all essential workers by security agents.

Giving some updates on trends within the nation as regards COVID-19, Mr Mustapha said it is troubling that hydroxychloroquin is being bought in large quantities in Nigeria, he stressed that this is not a tested cure for the virus and warned against self medication.

While noting that 106,000 cases were recorded worldwide on Wednesday, despite all interventions, the Chairman of the PTF was of the opinion that our ways of life will remain disrupted for a very long time.

In a bid to stress why COVID-19 should not be taken lightly, Mr Mustapha said he has lost a colleague to the disease and a classmate of his from ABU Zaria who was a Chief Judge.

“202 dead in Nigeria isn’t just statistics, these are people, Nigerians,” the SGF stressed.

The PTF Chairman said the issue of large gatherings must be looked into, warning that it is not yet time to allow crowds gather.