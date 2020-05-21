Churches, Mosques To Resume Activities In Cross River, Says Ayade

The Cross River State government has lifted the ban on public worship earlier imposed as part of the measures against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Governor Ben Ayade gave the directive on Wednesday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita.

According to him, the directive will take effect from Sunday, May 24, but the use of face masks remains compulsory for all worshippers.

The governor ordered that worships in Churches and Mosques should be permitted but limited to their sitting capacities.

He also asked the authorities in various places of worship to provide buckets for worshippers to wash their hands or sanitisers in the absence of water.

Governor Ayade thanked the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Christians of various denominations, as well as the Muslim community in Cross River for their support and cooperation during the period of the ban.

He noted that the understanding and cooperation of religious leaders contributed immensely in keeping the state free of COVID-19 so far.

According to the governor, the decision to lift the ban on public worship follows the consideration of the ‘spiritual economy’ and in response to appeals by religious leaders in the state.