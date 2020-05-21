Kaduna NSCDC Deploys 3,000 Personnel To Enforce Travel Ban During Eid-el-Fitr

The Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 3,000 of its personnel to enforce the ban on intrastate and interstate travels before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

In a statement signed on Thursday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omdiir Terzungwe, the security agency said the 3,000 personnel will be deployed to all the nooks and crannies of the state including entry points in order to ensure that the COVID-19 protocol and guidelines are obeyed during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

Residents of the state are therefore warned to adhere strictly to the lockdown order during the festive period or risk being sanctioned.

The statement also adds that Head of Operations, all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers have been directed and fully mobilised to curtail the influx of people into the state, in order to reduce the imported cases of COVID-19.

The Command urged residents of border communities to cooperate with security agencies by not allowing desperate people to take advantage of illegal routes in their domain to pass.