COVID-19: Kaduna Poly To Conduct All Lectures Online

The management of Kaduna Polytechnic has announced that it will be moving all classroom lectures online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Professor Idris Bugaje, disclosed this to reporters on Thursday in Kaduna.

He explained that the measure has become necessary due to the challenges posed to physical learning by the COVID-19 crisis.

As part of the measures to contain the spread of the disease, Professor Bugaje revealed that the Kaduna Polytechnic would soon commence the renovation of all its students’ hostels.

According to him, this will be done under a public-private partnership in order to provide a clean and conducive learning environment for the students.

The rector also disclosed that upon resumption, the management would enforce the use of face masks by all students and members of staff of the institution.

He added that hand sanitisers would be provided and ensure that the school environment was kept clean and safe.