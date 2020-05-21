COVID – 19: Kwara Govt Returns Loaded Passenger Bus To Niger

Kwara State Government has returned a loaded Toyota Hiace passenger bus which defied the interstate travel ban from Niger State.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Technical Committee on Coronavirus, Mr Kayode Alabi gave the directive in his office on Wednesday during a parade of the driver and the 30 passengers arrested with the bus.

Mr Alabi frowned at the bus driver for risking lives and directed that the occupants of the bus be escorted and handed over to security agents at the Kwara-Niger border in Jebba.

He noted that the government would not allow anyone to further import coronavirus into the state.

Parading passengers before the Deputy Governor, the Kwara state police commissioner, Mr Kayode Egbetokun explained that the driver claimed to have bribed his way through the borders into the state.

Mr Egbetokun said that the bus and its passengers left Kano yesterday for Ibadan before men of the Nigeria police force with other security agents at the border intercepted it for violating the interstate travel ban.

The bus was later led back to Niger State border by men of the Nigeria police force at 3pm.