Lagos Discharges 13 More COVID-19 Patients
Lagos state has discharged another 13 COVID-19 patients after successful treatment.
The state’s Ministry of Health confirmed this in a tweet via its official handle on Thursday.
*️⃣13 #COVID19Lagos patients; 4 females & 9 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Onikan, Eti-Osa(LandMark), Lekki & LUTH Isolation facilities to reunite with the society@jidesanwoolu@followlasg@DigiCommsNG@WHONigeria@LUTHofficial pic.twitter.com/Tks0QeQWOp
— LSMOH (@LSMOH) May 21, 2020
According to the ministry, four females and nine males, all Nigerians, “have been discharged from our Onikan, Eti-Osa (Landmark), Lekki and LUTH Isolation facilities to reunite with society.”
The 13 discharged patients bring the total number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos state to 662.
On Wednesday, Lagos recorded an additional 199 COVID-19 patients, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
Since Nigeria started reporting coronavirus cases in February, Lagos has reported at least 2,954 infections.
