Lagos Discharges 13 More COVID-19 Patients

Lagos state has discharged another 13 COVID-19 patients after successful treatment.

The state’s Ministry of Health confirmed this in a tweet via its official handle on Thursday.

According to the ministry, four females and nine males, all Nigerians, “have been discharged from our Onikan, Eti-Osa (Landmark), Lekki and LUTH Isolation facilities to reunite with society.”

The 13 discharged patients bring the total number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos state to 662.

On Wednesday, Lagos recorded an additional 199 COVID-19 patients, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Since Nigeria started reporting coronavirus cases in February, Lagos has reported at least 2,954 infections.