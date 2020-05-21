Advertisement

Nasarawa Chief Judge Frees 16 Inmates

Halima Gayam  
Updated May 21, 2020

 

The Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Suleiman Dikko, has granted clemency to 16 inmates in the state.

Justice Dikko ordered their release on Thursday when he visited a correctional facility where the inmates were held in Lafia, in the state capital.

According to him, this is in compliance with the directive of the Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad Tanko, to decongest correctional facilities across the country as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The chief judge disclosed that some inmates and convicts from other custodial centres in Wamba, Keffi, and Nasarawa Local Government Areas would also be pardoned after the Sallah break.

The beneficiaries who were held at the Medium Security Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Lafia were freed after the chief judge of the state paid their fines.



