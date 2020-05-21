Advertisement

Nigeria Records Eight More COVID-19 Deaths, Total Now 200

Channels Television  
Updated May 21, 2020
The number of deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria has hit the 200 mark.

The figure increased on Wednesday after eight more infected patients lost the battle to COVID-19 in parts of the country.

This was revealed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update on the disease.

It noted that 284 new cases of coronavirus were reported from 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The disease has spread to almost all states in the country, with Lagos being the worst-hit and followed by Kano State.

Only Cross River and Kogi States have yet to report any case of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Of the new cases, Lagos has 199 infections, Rivers reported 26, Oyo recorded 19, and eight new cases were reported in the FCT.

Other states with new cases include Borno – eight, Plateau – seven, Jigawa – six, Kano – five, Abia – two, Ekiti – one, Delta – one, Kwara – one, and Taraba – one.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 6677, out of which 1840 cases have been discharged with 200 deaths recorded.

As of 9:18am on May 21, the NCDC said the country has a total of 4,637 active cases of coronavirus.

See the breakdown of the figures from the NCDC below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA

Thursday 9:18 am 21 May 2020

Samples Tested

38,231

Confirmed Cases

6,677

Active Cases

4,637

Discharged Cases

1,840

Death

200

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos2,9542,33258240
Kano84769012136
FCT4353111159
Katsina2812392913
Borno2351228924
Bauchi224891305
Jigawa211130783
Ogun178103696
Oyo162110484
Kaduna15266824
Gombe13641923
Edo11978356
Sokoto113257513
Rivers7954214
Zamfara768635
Kwara6640251
Plateau5742141
Osun425334
Nasarawa3415181
Yobe322831
Kebbi3211174
Delta2810126
Adamawa2612131
Niger221651
Ekiti205132
Ondo204151
Akwa Ibom184122
Taraba188100
Enugu161060
Ebonyi131210
Abia7610
Imo7070
Bayelsa7250
Benue5500
Anambra5410


