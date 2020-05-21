Nigeria Records Eight More COVID-19 Deaths, Total Now 200

The number of deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria has hit the 200 mark.

The figure increased on Wednesday after eight more infected patients lost the battle to COVID-19 in parts of the country.

This was revealed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update on the disease.

It noted that 284 new cases of coronavirus were reported from 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The disease has spread to almost all states in the country, with Lagos being the worst-hit and followed by Kano State.

Only Cross River and Kogi States have yet to report any case of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Of the new cases, Lagos has 199 infections, Rivers reported 26, Oyo recorded 19, and eight new cases were reported in the FCT.

Other states with new cases include Borno – eight, Plateau – seven, Jigawa – six, Kano – five, Abia – two, Ekiti – one, Delta – one, Kwara – one, and Taraba – one.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 6677, out of which 1840 cases have been discharged with 200 deaths recorded.

As of 9:18am on May 21, the NCDC said the country has a total of 4,637 active cases of coronavirus.

See the breakdown of the figures from the NCDC below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA Thursday 9:18 am 21 May 2020 Samples Tested 38,231

Confirmed Cases 6,677 Active Cases 4,637 Discharged Cases 1,840 Death 200