Seyi Makinde Distributes Palliatives To Poor Ibadan Residents

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday distributed palliatives to the poor in Ibadan metropolis.

The governor said the effort was in continuation of the distribution of palliatives to 90,000 households earlier kick-started in Ibarapa zone.

He visited poor households in Oke Ado, Foko, Oja-Oba and Oranyan areas in Ibadan and promised that his administration will continue to support the poor and vulnerable.

The Executive Adviser to the governor on Agribusiness, Debo Akande who was part of the Governor’s entourage said that the distribution of palliatives in Ibadan marked the final stage of the first batch of the exercise.

“For the first phase of the distribution, we started in Ibarapa and we have done many local governments and regions including Ogbomoso, Oyo, Oke-Ogun and this is the time to finalise the first batch of the distribution in the state.

“Ibadan has the highest number of local governments and that shows the significance of what is done today,” he said.

Akande added that with the conclusion of the distribution in Ibadan, the government has provided support to 90,000 households across board, adding that the state will equally embark on the distribution of palliatives to 30,000 vulnerable and people of special interest in the society.

He promised that the state government would also provide palliatives to 10,000 farmers to aid food security.