COVID-19 Cases In Lagos Exceed 3,000

Channels Television  
Updated May 22, 2020
(File) A health worker collects the sample of a man to test for COVID-19. Photo: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases confirmed so far in Lagos State has exceeded 3,000.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

In a late-night tweet on Thursday, the agency reported 339 new cases of COVID-19 across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – one of the highest single-day figures recorded so far.

Of the new infections, Lagos has 139, followed by Kano and Oyo States which reported 28 cases respectively.

Edo also has 25, Katsina – 22, Kaduna – 18, Jigawa – 14, Yobe and Plateau – 13 each, FCT – 11, Gombe – eight, Ogun – five, Bauchi – four, Nasarawa – four, Delta – three, Ondo – two, as well as Rivers and Adamawa – one case each.

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 7,016 with 3,093 infections reported in Lagos, representing 44 per cent of the total figure.

The country has recorded 211 deaths and 1,907 recovered COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres.

According to the NCDC, Lagos has 2,471 active cases of COVID-19, 582 discharged cases, and 40 fatalities from the disease.

See the breakdown of the COVID-19 figures from the NCDC below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA

Friday 11:03 am 22 May 2020

Samples Tested

40,043

Confirmed Cases

7,016

Active Cases

4,898

Discharged Cases

1,907

Death

211

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos3,0932,47158240
Kano87571612336
FCT44629014214
Katsina3032395113
Borno2351228924
Bauchi228901335
Jigawa225143784
Oyo190137494
Ogun183104736
Kaduna17082844
Edo14499396
Gombe14449923
Sokoto113257513
Rivers8052217
Zamfara768635
Plateau7055141
Kwara6640251
Yobe453951
Osun425334
Nasarawa3818182
Kebbi3211174
Delta3113126
Adamawa2712132
Ondo226151
Niger221651
Ekiti205132
Akwa Ibom184122
Taraba188100
Enugu161060
Ebonyi131210
Imo7070
Bayelsa7250
Abia7610
Benue5500
Anambra5410


