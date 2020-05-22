COVID-19 Cases In Lagos Exceed 3,000

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases confirmed so far in Lagos State has exceeded 3,000.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

In a late-night tweet on Thursday, the agency reported 339 new cases of COVID-19 across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – one of the highest single-day figures recorded so far.

Of the new infections, Lagos has 139, followed by Kano and Oyo States which reported 28 cases respectively.

Edo also has 25, Katsina – 22, Kaduna – 18, Jigawa – 14, Yobe and Plateau – 13 each, FCT – 11, Gombe – eight, Ogun – five, Bauchi – four, Nasarawa – four, Delta – three, Ondo – two, as well as Rivers and Adamawa – one case each.

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 7,016 with 3,093 infections reported in Lagos, representing 44 per cent of the total figure.

The country has recorded 211 deaths and 1,907 recovered COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres.

According to the NCDC, Lagos has 2,471 active cases of COVID-19, 582 discharged cases, and 40 fatalities from the disease.

See the breakdown of the COVID-19 figures from the NCDC below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA Friday 11:03 am 22 May 2020 Samples Tested 40,043

Confirmed Cases 7,016 Active Cases 4,898 Discharged Cases 1,907 Death 211