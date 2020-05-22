Immigration Arrests 24 Togolese, Nigerians At Ogun Border

Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have arrested 14 Togolese nationals and 10 Nigerians at Ajilete and Ilase border posts in Ogun State.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the Togolese nationals who are all females comprise eight adults and six minors.

James explained that they were arrested in a J5 bus at Ajilete and the other 10 Nigerians were apprehended at Ilase for defying the government’s directive on the closure of land borders.

He added that five of the Nigerians were victims of human trafficking and would be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The NIS spokesman said the arrested persons were profiled by the Comptroller of the Ogun State Command, Kunle Osisanya, after health officials subjected them to COVID-19 tests in line with the medical procedures of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In his reaction, the Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, commended the officers for the success and asked them to up the tempo of their patrol.

He noted that some of the arrests were along illegal points created by the smugglers in the area.