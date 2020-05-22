Advertisement

INEC Approves Policy To Conduct Elections Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Channels Television  
Updated May 22, 2020
A file photo of INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, addressing a press conference in Abuja. Photo: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved a policy to conduct elections despite the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He disclosed that the strategy tagged “Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of COVID-19 Pandemic” would be released on Monday next week.

Okoye explained that the policy would enable INEC officials and staff to handle the challenges of conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that it would provide a guide for engagement with various stakeholders as they prepare for the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, as well as some bye-elections.

According to the INEC spokesperson, the commission is committed to conducting all elections that are due within the extant legal framework.

He, however, noted that the electoral umpire would put a premium on public safety and mitigation of health risks from coronavirus.

The commission had earlier announced that it would not postpone the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States scheduled for September 19 and October 10, 2020 respectively.

Read the full statement below:

INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION

PRESS RELEASE

POLICY ON CONDUCTING ELECTIONS IN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today, 21st May 2020, and approved its “Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of COVID-19 Pandemic”.

The general purpose of the Policy is to enable officials and staff of the Commission to understand and respond adequately to the challenges of conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide a guide for engagement with stakeholders as they prepare for elections.

The clean copy of the policy document, which will be released on Monday 25th May 2020, covers health and legal issues, election planning and operations, election day and post-election activities, voter registration, political parties, election observation, electoral security and deployment of technology.

Conducting elections in a pandemic such as COVID-19 is yet uncharted waters. Only very few jurisdictions have any experience with this.

That notwithstanding, the Commission is committed to conducting all elections that are due within the extant legal framework. However, in so doing it will put a premium on public safety and mitigation of health risks from COVID-19.

Citizens must be assured that they will be safe while participating as voters, candidates, and officials.

The Commission remains committed to raising public confidence in the electoral process in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic and to regularly communicate its actions and challenges to the public.

 

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENTS

In view of the end of tenure Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States scheduled for 19th September 2020 and 10th October 2020 respectively, the Commission will flag off robust engagements with its critical stakeholders to present the Policy Document. To this end, the Commission will meet with:

Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Saturday, 30th May 2020;

Political Parties on Monday, 1st June 2020;

Civil Society Groups on 2nd June 2020; and

The Media on 3rd June 2020.

 

CONDUCT OF BYE-ELECTIONS

It is to be noted that in addition to the Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, the Commission has received official declaration of vacancies for 4 Senatorial Districts and read reports of the passing of a Senator and 4 members of some State Houses of Assembly.

As at today, the Commission is planning for nine (9) bye-elections across seven (7) States of the Federation as follows:

Bayelsa Central Senatorial District

Bayelsa West Senatorial District

Imo North Senatorial District

Plateau South Senatorial District

Cross River North Senatorial District

Nganzai State Constituency, Borno State

Bayo State Constituency, Borno State

Nasarawa Central State Constituency, Nasarawa State

Bakori State Constituency, Katsina State

 

The provisions of the Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic shall also apply to the conduct of these elections.

In conclusion, the Commission urges all Nigerians to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols issued by the health authorities.

Festus Okoye Esq.

National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee

21st May 2020.



More on Headlines

Passenger Plane Carrying 98 People Crashes In Pakistan

PTF Decries High Purchase Of Hydroxychloroquine By Nigerians

Nigeria Records 339 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Exceed 7,000

Nigeria Is Heading Towards Recession – Finance Minister

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement