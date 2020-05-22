NAF Deploys Additional Special Forces To Sweep Out Bandits, Kidnappers In Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed additional sixty (60) special forces to complement the effort of the ongoing Hadarin Daji operation out to sweep out bandits and kidnappers terrorising innocent citizens of Katsina state.

Comprising three well trained officers and 57 men, the special forces have been deployed along with additional platforms to be injected into the fight.

Speaking to reporters shortly after addressing the newly deployed troops at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport Katsina, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, AVM Charles Ohwo said the deployment was necessary following the recent attacks and killings in Batsari and Jibia LGAs of the state where innocent lives were killed.

He says air assets have been deployed in the state some days ago by the Chief of Air staff whom have operated for the past 24 hours with successful outcomes with many of the bandits taken out