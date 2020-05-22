Ogun State Extends Current Relaxation Of Lockdown

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has extended the current relaxation of lockdown being enjoyed by residents of the state by a week with the window of relaxation on Monday,Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 5pm each day till the 31st of this month

Addressing a press conference at his Okemosan office in the state capital, the governor said that the second phase of the relaxation is to commence on the 1st of June,with more opportunities for residents to engage in further business activities.

While decrying the level of compliance in the state which he said has resulted in an increase in community spreading of the coronavirus, he however, noted that more measures are being put in place to increase testing and analysis of samples.

READ ALSO: Senator Gaya Loses Wife, President Buhari Condoles With Lawmaker



Below is a full text of the governor’s speech as presented earlier on Friday.