Sultan Declares Sunday As Eid-El-Fitr

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Sunday, May 24, 2020, as the first day of Shawwal 1441 after Hijrah, and as such, the Eid-el-Fitr.

The Sultan revealed this in a statement signed by the chairman advisory committee on religious affairs Sultanate council, Sambo Wali Jinaidu.

According to the statement, the national moon sighting committee did not receive any report from the various moon sighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1441AH on Friday May 22, 2020.

He therefore, stated that Saturday, May 23, 2020 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1441AH.

Accordingly, the Sultan urged all Muslims to continue to pray for peace, progress, and development of the country while wishing them Allah’s guidance and blessings, even as he wished them a Happy Eid-El-Fitr.