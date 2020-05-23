30 More Recovered COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Jigawa

Thirty more COVID-19 patients have recovered in Jigawa State and have now been discharged from the Dutse isolation center after testing negative twice for the virus.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Abba Zakari, confirmed this to journalists on Saturday, noting, however, that the state has recorded seven additional cases.

According to him, the new cases are almajirai that were repatriated from other states to Jigawa.

Meanwhile, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company has donated food items to support the people of the state in cushioning the effect of the virus and lockdown.

Jigawa state which currently has a total of 241 cases, is the state with the 6th highest number of COVID-19 infections in the country.