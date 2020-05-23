COVID-19: Benue Reverses Decision To Re-Open Worship Places, Markets

The Benue state government on Saturday said it will no longer push for the re-opening of worship places and market places.

The government had, on Thursday, said it would commence the re-opening of state’s worship centres and markets which have been closed for close two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reversal, Governor Samuel Ortom said, was premised on the federal government’s advice to states to be cautious about restarting economic and social activities.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Benue has recorded just five cases of COVID-19 as of Friday evening.

Benue’s five cases is the least among states who have reported at least one coronavirus infection.