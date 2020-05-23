VIBEZ: Davido, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi Rule Billboard + More

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It has been yet another exciting week in the world of showbiz.

For one, we celebrate our very own stars, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi who are making power moves and getting more props in the industry.

Their latest feature on the Billboard magazine’s first-ever issue devoted to the African continent, got the internet buzzing over the past week.

Also, joining the COVID-19-influenced e-concert trend, were pop stars Tu-Baba and Tiwa Savage, who gave us all the Vibez in their Udux X-Switch performance on Instagram.

Meanwhile, big brother Naija is set to return, defying all odds amidst the COVID-19. Catch this and more on this episode of Vibez.

Vibez is your weekly recap of all the top stories in the world of entertainment