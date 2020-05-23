Advertisement

La Liga Can Resume From June 8 – Spanish Prime Minister

Agency Report  
Updated May 23, 2020
Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez gives a speech during a parliamentary plenary session at the Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, on May 20, 2020. Andres BALLESTEROS / POOL / AFP
Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez gives a speech during a parliamentary plenary session at the Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, on May 20, 2020. Andres BALLESTEROS / POOL / AFP

 

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday that La Liga can resume from its coronavirus lockdown on the week of June 8.

“The resumption of major professional sporting competitions and in particular La Liga will be allowed from the week of June 8,” Sanchez told a press conference.

More than two months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season in Spain, players have begun training in small groups as they aim to be as ready as possible for the planned reboot next month.



More on World News

China Reports No New COVID-19 Cases For First Time

Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir Works Against COVID-19 – New Study

Latin America Now COVID-19 Epicenter – WHO

Saudi Arabia Declares Eid al-Fitr To Start On Sunday

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement