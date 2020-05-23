45 More Recovered COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

Forty-five more persons in Lagos State have recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from isolation centres.

According to a tweet by the Commissioner for Health, Mr Akin Abayomi, on Saturday, the patients include 22 females and 23 males.

Abayomi further explained that 19 were from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, three from Onikan, eight from Agidingbi, seven from Lekki, one from Eti-Osa and seven from LUTH.

This now brings the total number of recovered and discharged persons in the state to 707.

Lagos, however, remains the epicentre of the virus with 3,240 cases and 46 death.

As of Friday, Nigeria recorded 245 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total infections in the country to 7,261.

Nigeria Records 245 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Now 7,261

According to the NCDC, 131 of the new cases came from Lagos, 16 from Jigawa, 13 from Ogun, 12 from Borno and nine each from Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers and Ebonyi.

Other states with new cases include Kwara with seven, Katsina with five, Akwa Ibom and Sokoto each with three, Bauchi and Yobe each with two.

Anambra, Gombe, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, the FCT and Bayelsa, all recorded one new case each.

The total number of recovered patients was put at 2,007, while 221 deaths have been recorded as a result of the virus.