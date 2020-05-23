Military Airstrikes Kill 135 Bandits, Destroy Camps In Katsina, Zamfara – Spokesman

The Nigerian Military on Saturday said it has killed at least 135 armed bandits during air-raids across Katsina and Zamfara states.

According to a statement signed by a military spokesman, Major General, John Enenche, the air raids, executed by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji, took place between May 20 and 22.

The military said it also neutralised bandit camps.

Nigeria has, in recent years, witnessed a rise in banditry across the country, including in the north-western states of Zamfara and Katsina.

The military said its air-raids, which are conducted based on credible intelligence reports, are intended to rid the north-west of the armed bandits.

Read the military full’s statement below: