Nigeria Reports 313 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Hit 7,839

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria increased further on Sunday with 313 cases reported by the country, despite efforts by authorities to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The new cases, confirmed by specialist agency the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Twitter took the country’s total infections to 7,389 out of which 2,263 have been discharged with 226 losing their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 12 states and the FCT with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 148 cases.

