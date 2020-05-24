Eid-El-Fitr: Gbajabiamila Urges Muslims To Pray Against COVID-19

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria for concluding the Ramadan fast and marking the Eid-El-Fitr peacefully.

He, however, urged them to imbibe virtues such as feeding the needy, being their brother’s keepers, and pray for peaceful coexistence that usually come with the month of Ramadan.

Gbajabiamila made the appeal in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi.

“I bring to Nigerian Muslims warm greetings at this season of Eid-el-Fitr. It is a season of remembrance of the good things that the Almighty Allah has done in our lives,” he said.

The lawmaker also called on the Muslim faithful to pray fervently for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic that has continued to ravage countries all over the world.

He asked them to adhere strictly to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), whom he described as the best for all Muslims to emulate.

“Unfortunately, this year’s Eid-el-Fitr will be celebrated low-key, not by our own making, but that is how our Creator wills it.

“That is why we all must return to Him in prayers to bring an end to this COVID-19 pandemic,” the speaker noted.

He added, “I enjoin every Nigerian Muslim to be of good character and remain the best of examples, taking after the Holy Prophet (SAW).

“Let’s also pray for an end to insecurity and other challenges that we face as a nation.”