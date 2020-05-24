Eid-El-Fitr: Lawan Congratulates Muslims, Praises Frontline Workers

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-El-Fitr.

In his Sallah message, the Senate President noted that the celebration marked the breaking of fast and the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.

He also commended the frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Lawan said, “I congratulate the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the fasting period despite the formidable challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic which stood between us and total observance of key rituals of the period.”

“I wish to specially commend all our healthcare and other essential services providers who are at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 and assure them of the full support of their lawmakers and representatives for victory against the vicious enemy,” he added.

The lawmaker called on Nigerians to continue to observe the health precautions and sustain the acts of purity, charity, perseverance, and tolerance in their daily lives and general conduct, even as the holy month has ended.

He also asked them to keep praying for Nigeria and for God’s intervention against all the challenges confronting the nation and the world in general.

The Senate President assured Nigerians that the National Assembly would continue to provide the initiatives and responses expected of a responsible Legislature in a vibrant democracy, and as an arm of a caring government.

He also urged the Muslims to celebrate with restraint as recommended by the spiritual leaders and relevant authorities.