Governors Felicitate With Nigerians As Muslims Celebrate Eid-El-Fitr

As Muslims across the world mark the end of the annual 30 days of Ramadan today, some state governors have sent messages to Nigerian Muslims faithful as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, urging all citizens to keep the faith and rededicate themselves to finding solutions to the collective problems besetting the nation including the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Dapo Abiodun in his message urged Nigerians to live in peace with one another, even as the dreaded virus continues to wreak havoc across the world.

A statement by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin also advised Nigerians to avoid making reckless claims and non-compliance that could aggravate the pandemic.

He urged the faithful to fervently pray for divine intervention and scrupulously respect all measures that would help flatten the curve of the deadly virus.

Similarly, the Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje extolled the Muslim faithful for blending well and observing the Ramadan fast with patience and understanding amidst the COVID-19 scourge, saying the sacrifice will encourage the government to exert all possible efforts and available resources to fight the pandemic.

In his Sallah message signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, Ganduje says the government is aware of the challenges by the unfortunate realities of the coronavirus pandemic where Muslims were caught in between adjusting to a new life of restrictions, social distancing and lockdown on one hand and fulfilling key religious obligations on the other hand.

He also noted that this year, Eid will be observed amidst extraordinary circumstances due to the global outbreak of the novel disease not just in Kano, but across the globe, adding that ‘’the unescapable constraints on movement and travel will certainly limit festivities and visits to friends, families, and relatives as well as other social interactions which are customary during Sallah celebrations.’’

It, however, added that despite these restrictions, it is noted that adopting them is to the benefit of all and therefore call on everyone to adhere fully to all the guidelines and prevention procedures outlined by health authorities until this pandemic is over.

The statement said the government of Kano state is supportive of and complies with measures set by national health authorities to combat this pandemic, even as it states that there is a glimmer of hope that the fight against the pandemic will be won.

The governor also notes that the period of the Eid celebration was a clarion call for Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of the season such as selfless service to God and humanity as well as a sincere commitment to righteous conducts in private and public life.

Governor Ganduje paid glowing tributes to all those who lost their lives recently in the state among them civil servants, Islamic scholars, academicians, judges traditional rulers as well as businessmen.

While congratulating Muslims for the opportunity by Allah to enable them to witness yet another celebration, the governor urged the faithful to use the period and pray for peace and unity in the country.

In Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki felicitated with Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, after the completion of the Ramadan fast amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to a statement, the governor urged Muslims to promote a life of sacrifice, charity, and love for one another.

According to him, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr after completion of the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam.

It is impressive that the Ramadan fast was observed most devotedly amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the relevant government regulations observed by the Muslim faithful in the state.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity, and love for one another.

“There is no better time to show love and togetherness than now when we are joining forces in battling a common enemy. This is why it is remarkable that the bond among our people grew amid these very difficult times.”

Noting that his administration was committed to promoting peaceful co-existence in the state, he said, “I urge all Muslims in Edo State to sustain these values even after the Holy month to build a prosperous and peaceful Edo State where everyone can actualise their dreams.”

Similarly, Governor of Niger State and Chairman North Central Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the 1441 AH Ramadan Fast as they observe Eid-il-Fitr.

Governor Sani Bello expressed optimism that the difficulties experienced following the outbreak of Coronavirus will soon be history.

He said the Muslim Faithfull has gone through one of the most rigorous Islamic obligations of one month fast and prayers as well as other forms of

Worship and urged all believers to imbibe the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period through sacrifices, almsgiving to the needy, continuous exhibition of piety as well as Charity to one another.

He said the celebration is coming at a time that the world has been thrown into confusion with the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which he says will soon be over.

The governor however called on philanthropists and those that have been blessed by Almighty Allah to be their brothers’ keeper by assisting the less privileged in their community.

As he prayed for Allah’s blessing and protection on the people, he urged the Muslim faithful to use the period to pray for an end to the pandemic, while appealing that the Sallah celebration should be observed without much fanfare to complement government’s efforts aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor admonished the people to observe all the precautionary measures as outlined by the health professionals and the government including personal hygiene, social distancing, use of face mask, and hand-washing especially at public gatherings.

He called on all traditional and religious leaders to be security-conscious and report any strange or suspicious movement as some parts of the State are under security threat of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality.

He assured that the situation will soon return to normalcy as the government is not resting on its oars in the fight against the criminal elements.

Governor Sani Bello wished all citizens of a Happy Sallah celebration.

In a similar vein, Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade has called for peace, love, and unity among Nigerians as Muslims celebrate Eid-El- Fitr which marks the end of the thirty days Ramadan Fast.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita said Nigerians must use the period for a sober reflection on the state of things in the country.

While congratulating the Muslims Ummah for completing one of the Five Pillars of Islam, he urged them to remember that moderation is important in everything one does.

He said the poor and less privileged people in society must be catered, a principle which informed his decision to exempt low-income earners from taxation, including the petty traders in Bogobiri Muslim Community.

He told the faithful that the month of Ramadan is intended to teach all Ummah how to live good and compassionate lives which must continue even after the Ramadan fast.

“Ramadan is a month of sacrifice, abstinence and above all, love and care for humanity. I encourage you all to be your brother’s keeper. Look out for your neighbour in the firm belief that he too will look out for you and most importantly always use your face masks while going out to contain the Spread of Covid-19 disease.

“As you celebrate Eid-El-Fitr, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast, I urge everyone, regardless of your religious beliefs, to continue to keep the peace and to live in unity with one another in Nigeria and particularly in Cross River State,” he said.

Still on Eid felicitations, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has felicitated with Muslims in the state on the end of their Ramadan fast and the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri.

Governor Diri in his goodwill message issued by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, urged Muslims in the state to continue to pray for peace and unity in Nigeria and Bayelsa.

He also solicited their continuous prayers for the COVID-19 pandemic to be defeated.

The governor, while noting that the scourge had affected the Sallah celebration, encouraged Muslims not to despair but to keep hope alive despite the challenges that the pandemic had brought.

He commended the adherents of the Islamic faith for abiding by and obeying the directives and measures relating to COVID-19 imposed by the state government.

“It is on record that we have had no issues with Muslims concerning the measures and directives imposed by the state government since the fight against COVID-19 started in the state. This is very commendable.

“I urge our brothers and sisters that are Muslims to continue to pray for peaceful co-existence in our state and our country,” the governor said.