Lagos Discharges 31 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Lagos state has discharged another 31 COVID-19 patients after successful treatment.

The state’s Ministry of Health confirmed this in a tweet via its official handle on Sunday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu also confirmed the development in a brief social media statement on Sunday.

His statement read: “Good people of Lagos,

“I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 31 fully recovered COVID19Lagos patients; 12 females and 19 males, all Nigerians were discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 1 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 13 from Onikan, 11 from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi and 1 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities has risen to 738.

“The discharge of #COVID19 patients is encouraging and we thank our front line health workers for the remarkable progress we have made.”

The governor urged all Lagosians and Nigerians not to relent in the battle against the global pandemic, noting that everyone must continue to practice hand hygiene, wear a mask and observe physically distance when outdoor.

“If we continue to do the right things and obey the stipulated public health safety guidelines, the chain of #COVID19 transmission can be broken in our State,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed.