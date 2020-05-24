PDP Insists It Won Kogi Election, Heads To Appeal Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that its candidate Musa Wada, won the November 2019 Kogi state governorship election.

The party in a statement signed on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, vowed to reclaim its victory at the Appeal Court.

This was in reaction to the Kogi Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting which on Saturday affirmed the election of incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The PDP described the judgment as an alarming miscarriage of justice, claiming that their candidate, Wada, laid incontrovertible proofs of electoral manipulations as affirmed by Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele in his dissenting judgment.

READ ALSO: Tribunal Victory, An Act Of God – Yahaya Bello

“Our party was able to lay incontestable evidence of over-voting, massive thumb printing, voter intimidation, thuggery, violence and other malpractices used by the APC and compromised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to rob our candidate and the people of Kogi state of their mandate.

“The PDP expressed shock that despite the overwhelming evidence before the tribunal, proving that Governor Yahaya Bello did not win the election, justice was thwarted to the disappointment of the people of Kogi state and generality of Nigerians.

“The fact remains that the evidences are clear that our candidate is the genuine choice of the people and our party is confident that the Court of Appeal will uphold justice in this matter,” PDP’s statement read in part.

The party also commended Justice Ohimai for his fearlessness and showing that there is hope in the institution of the judiciary.

It also expressed confidence that the Appeal Court will address the substance of the case, which the tribunal overlooked in rendering its judgment.