PHOTOS: Muslims Hold Congregational Eid Prayer In Katsina

Muslim faithful in Katsina State have joined their counterparts across the globe to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Fitr.

Hundreds of worshippers thronged the famous Usman Danfodio Juma’at Mosque to perform the two Raka’at Eid-El-Fitr prayers led by the Chief Imam, Ustaz Mukhtar Jibia.

The prayer held on the premises of the mosque on Sunday in the Katsina State capital.

In separate interviews with Channels Television, some of the worshippers described this year’s Eid as ironic, as they mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

They commended the efforts of both the Federal and State governments in tackling the activities of bandits terrorising some states in the North West.

The residents also noted that the number of military personnel and other paramilitary apparatus deployed within the week to boost the fight against bandits was quite appreciable.

They, however, appealed to the government to double their efforts in the fight against kidnapping and cattle rustling in Katsina State.

Some of the highpoints of the Eid prayer are captured in the pictures below: