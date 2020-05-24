PHOTOS: Scores Of Muslims Storm Praying Ground In Nasarawa

As the world bids farewell to the fasting month of Ramadan, some Muslim faithful in Nigeria have participated in congregational prayers to mark this year’s Eid-El-Fitr.

In Nasarawa, scores of Muslim faithful stormed a praying ground for a congregational Eid prayer.

Congregational prayers also held in parts of the country despite the restriction on such gatherings by the Head of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The directive comes as part of measures to curb the further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) such as social distancing and the use of face masks, among others.

Eid-El-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and celebrations would normally begin depending on the sighting of the moon.

However, this year’s occasion could not be celebrated as usual as some nations across the world have also suspended Eid prayers and outdoor festivals.

See photos of the activities at the praying ground in Nasarawa below: